Injury sidelines Chiefs receiver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was taken to a local hospital with a dislocated clavicle, a potentially significant setback for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

Brown, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract in March, landed awkwardly on his shoulder following an 11-yard reception on the opening play of a 26-13 preseason loss at Jacksonville on Saturday night.

“I think he’ll miss some time,” coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll just see where he’s at. He’s kind of going through it right now and we’ll know more later on.”

Reid said it was the same injury — a sternoclavicular joint dislocation — that sidelined former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill for four games early in 2019. Coincidentally, Hill was injured on the same field in the regular-season opener that year.

Brown’s injury was one of several issues for the Chiefs in their preseason opener.

Jacksonville’s Parker Washington delivered the longest return under the NFL’s new kickoff rules — an ankle-breaking, 73-yarder that set up an early touchdown — and the Jaguars nearly scored three times on special teams.

“We’ll get it cleaned up,” Reid said.

Washington made at least five tacklers miss before finally going down at the Chiefs’ 30-yard line. Trevor Lawrence found running back Travis Etienne for a 9-yard score four plays later to give the Jaguars the two biggest highlights of the game.

“He’s a spark,” Lawrence said of Washington.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and Kansas City’s other starters played a series before watching the rest from the sideline. Mahomes drove the Chiefs into field-goal range and might have done more had Rashee Rice not dropped a third-down pass over the middle.

Washington, meanwhile, made the most of every opportunity.

The second-year pro, a sixth-round draft pick in 2023 from Penn State, turned heads with the kickoff return and then added a 13-yard punt return. He later chipped in a 10-yard catch in which he slipped out of Keith Taylor’s grasp.

The Jaguars have raved about Washington since training camp opened, and he showed up under the lights. He’s expected to be the team’s No. 4 receiver in a room that includes Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and first-round rookie Brian Thomas Jr.

Washington gave the Chiefs plenty to work on moving forward. Covering kickoffs has to be an area of emphasis for them.

After Jacksonville went ahead 18-10 on C.J. Beathard’s 44-yard TD pass to speedster Devin Duvernay, Mecole Hardman tried to down a kickoff that bounced in and out of the end zone. Officials huddled, checked the replay and ruled it a safety.