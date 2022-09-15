 | Thu, Sep 15, 2022
Injury sidelines Steelers’ Watt

Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt will miss at least four games as he recovers from a left pectoral injury. Watt was injured in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

September 15, 2022 - 2:25 PM

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) sprints for a first down to the 44-yard line, beyond Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) who gets blocked by offensive lineman Patrick Mekari during the third quarter of Pittsburgh's 16-13 overtime victory of the final NFL football regular season game in Baltimore Sunday., Jan. 9, 2022. Photo by Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun / TNS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games while recovering from a left pectoral injury.

The Steelers already had ruled Watt out for Sunday’s visit by New England. The NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s overtime victory against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Watt’s injury wasn’t as bad as initially feared. Watt received multiple opinions during the week and does not need surgery, which opened the door for him to return at some point this season.

