IOC gives athletes more scope for protest at Tokyo Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC finally relented on Friday to let Olympic athletes make gestures of protest in their field of play at the Tokyo Games.

A third update within 18 months of Olympic guidelines that try to limit where and how athletes express opinions included for the first time greater scope within their event arena.

The latest guidance appears to let athletes copy the iconic Black Power raised fist gestures of American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.