HUMBOLDT — Just days after their respective high school seasons ended, a group of area baseball standouts took the field for their first summer games of the year Wednesday.

The Iola A American Legion Indians, featuring underclassmen from Iola, Humboldt and Crest high schools, hosted Pittsburg for a doubleheader at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

The Indians played well in all phases in the opener behind starter Trevor Church’s four shutout innings in an 8-1 victory.