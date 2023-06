PITTSBURG — The Iola AA Indians dropped a pair of road matchups at Pittsburg Post 64 on Tuesday night.

It marked the first loss for the Indians (4-2) after opening the season winning the Kansas Senators Tournament in Topeka. Iola couldn’t mount a comeback big enough in the final innings of a 4-3 loss in game one before pitching woes hurt the Indians in an 11-9 loss in game two.

Game one — 4-3 loss