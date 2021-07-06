 | Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Iola ball returns after rainouts

Little League, Pee Wee League and Jr. Bitty Ball all recently had games following rain cancellations.

By

Sports

July 6, 2021 - 9:55 AM

Caiden Jones runs to first base after hitting a single. Photo by Klair Vogel / Iola Register

Little League results

Nelson Quarries 6, Iola Insurance Associates 3. Hits for Nelson Quarries, Reed Clift s, 2d, Truman Grzybowski 2s, Brennen Coffield 2s, d, t, Hayden Kelley 2s, d, Mason Lampe s, Landon Shelton s. Hits for Iola Insurance Associates, Nick Bauer s, t, Kolton Hanson s, d, Judah Stockebrand 3s, Kason Porter 2s, Colton Thompson s, Hunter Doolittle s.

Iola Masonic Lodge 3, Emprise Bank 15. Hits for Iola Masonic Lodge, Austin Crooks s, Brock Michael s, Corbin Bowers s. Hits For Emprise Bank, Kale Pratt s, Henry White s, HR, Kolton Northcutt, 2s, Easton Wesloh, 2s, t, Kele Michael s, Shaun McLaughlin 3s, Grady Allen s.

Related
June 22, 2021
June 16, 2021
June 15, 2021
June 11, 2021
Most Popular