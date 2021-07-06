Iola ball returns after rainouts

Little League results
Nelson Quarries 6, Iola Insurance Associates 3. Hits for Nelson Quarries, Reed Clift s, 2d, Truman Grzybowski 2s, Brennen Coffield 2s, d, t, Hayden Kelley 2s, d, Mason Lampe s, Landon Shelton s. Hits for Iola Insurance Associates, Nick Bauer s, t, Kolton Hanson s, d, Judah Stockebrand 3s, Kason Porter 2s, Colton Thompson s, Hunter Doolittle s.
Iola Masonic Lodge 3, Emprise Bank 15. Hits for Iola Masonic Lodge, Austin Crooks s, Brock Michael s, Corbin Bowers s. Hits For Emprise Bank, Kale Pratt s, Henry White s, HR, Kolton Northcutt, 2s, Easton Wesloh, 2s, t, Kele Michael s, Shaun McLaughlin 3s, Grady Allen s.