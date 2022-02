Iola High’s boys got an early lead against Burlington Friday but ended up losing to the Wildcats, 58-36.

Iola went on a 4-0 run to start the game but Burlington tied the game midway through the first quarter. A three by Landon Weide put the Mustangs up 7-4, but that would mark Iola’s final lead.

Burlington took control with a 19-4 run over the first and second quarters.