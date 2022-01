Iola High School’s boys’ basketball team capped off a Friday night doubleheader on the hardwood with a big win, defeating Osawatomie 64-36 for their second win of the season.

Iola came out explosively on offense and found good shots, draining them to extend an early lead.

Iola controlled the boards all night, with 42 total rebounds, up from 21 against St. Mary’s-Colgan in their previous game.