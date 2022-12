Iola High coach Luke Bycroft knew if his boys basketball team was going to have a chance at beating Prairie View on Thursday, they would need a good practice under their belts.

The Mustangs (3-3) practiced hard on Wednesday and showed up ready to play on Thursday when they took down the Buffalos of Prairie View, 61-41. The Iola girls (1-5) weren’t so fortunate in their matchup as they fell behind big in the second half in a 40-29 loss.

Girls Basketball