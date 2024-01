CHANUTE — Iola’s boys and girls C team basketball squads faced some tough competition Monday at a tournament in Chanute.

On the boys side, Iola dropped a pair of tough losses, falling 55-52 to Parsons and 43-34 to host Chanute.

Parsons bounced back after Iola dominated in the third quarter. The Mustangs had turned a 25-21 halftime deficit into a 38-34 lead, courtesy of a 17-9 run.