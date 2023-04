OSAWATOMIE — Pitching and timely hitting propelled the Iola High baseball team past Osawatomie in a couple of road games Tuesday.

The Mustangs (10-1) got behind the arms of Korbin Cloud in game one and Mac Leonard in game two and scored in every single inning of a game two 11-0 run-rule victory. Iola came around with timely hitting from the top of their lineup in a 7-1 game one win.

Game one