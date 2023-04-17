Iola defeats Coffeyville on the road 

COFFEYVILLE — The Iola High softball team got ahead early and propelled themselves to victory over Coffeyville on the road Friday night.

The Mustangs (3-7) got on the board first by plating two runs in the top of the first inning before Coffeyville brought one run home in the bottom of the first. Iola scored two more times in the third inning and five runs in the fifth for the final 9-7 victory.

Kaysin Crusinbery, Kary Bruner and Kyndal Bycroft led at the plate for the Mustangs with two hits apiece.Bruner drove home a team-high two runs. Reese Curry, Crusinbery, Bruner and Bycroft each each reached base twice.