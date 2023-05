Friday’s dreary weather only compounded Iola High School’s frustration of losing to Emporia, 12-2.

On the bright side, the evening was dubbed Iola Youth Night in celebration of longtime baseball fan Virginia Latta. Those age 13 and younger were welcomed with hot dogs and hamburgers and rubbed shoulders with some of the Mustang players.

The Mustangs (11-3) got behind early by three runs in the first inning and could never recover in the 12-2 defeat.