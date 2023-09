Iola High’s Rebekah Coltrane took home a first-place finish while Keira Fawson grabbed a second place finish Thursday at the Chanute Tennis Invitational.

Coltrane swept her opponents, defeating Kayann Humble of Pittsburg, 8-6, Presley Banzet of Coffeyville, 8-4, and Bryleigh Hymer of Fort Scott, 8-7.

Fawson defeated Pittsburg’s Hayden Turnbull, 8-4 and Coffeyville’s Emma Thompson, 8-3. She then lost to Fort Scott’s Abbie Gorman, 8-4.