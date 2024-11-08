Iola eighth-graders pick up key league victory

Iola Middle School’s Mary Burris, foreground, goes in for a layup against Santa Fe Trail Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Haidyn Desmarteau scored 18 points as Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade girls won a 32-25 thriller over visiting Santa Fe Trail Thursday.

The Mustangs led most of the way, but Santa Fe Trail closed to within three early in the fourth quarter.

But Desmarteau scored twice, while Jayna Ivy and Kinzley Fountain both had key field goals to keep Iola safely ahead.

Ivy and Fountain both scored six points, while Breighlynn Rutherford and Kailyn Rodriguez each had a free throw. Iola Middle School’s Hillary Gean, left, looks for an opening against Santa Fe Trail Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola’s junior varsity squad brought home an 18-11 win. Eliana Higginbotham, Mary Burris, Sophia Doty and Ivy had four points apiece. Ember Friend also scored two.

The Mustang seventh-graders fell, 40-1, to an undefeated Chargers team. Helena Morrison had the Mustangs’ free throw.

Iola travels to Prairie View Monday.