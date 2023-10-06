Iola ends regular season at Louisburg

LOUISBURG — The Iola Mustang cross country team wrapped up its regular season at the Louisburg Invitational Thursday.

Iola’s boys varsity came in sixth place in the 5000-meter run. Blue Valley, Spring Hill and Louisburg took home the top three placements.

“The key to the traditions of our team comes from their bond,” said Iola head coach Brittany Daugharthy. “They put in the effort to support each other. The boys make it worthwhile to race together while doing so with a positive attitude.”