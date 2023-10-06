 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Iola ends regular season at Louisburg

Iola's cross country team finished their regular season at the Louisburg Invitational Thursday afternoon. The Mustangs will be at Wellsville for the Pioneer League meet next Thursday.

October 6, 2023 - 4:04 PM

Iola’s Keegan Hill, left, runs beside cross country runners from Wellsville at the Central Heights meet earlier this season. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

LOUISBURG — The Iola Mustang cross country team wrapped up its regular season at the Louisburg Invitational Thursday. 

Iola’s boys varsity came in sixth place in the 5000-meter run. Blue Valley, Spring Hill and Louisburg took home the top three placements.

“The key to the traditions of our team comes from their bond,” said Iola head coach Brittany Daugharthy. “They put in the effort to support each other. The boys make it worthwhile to race together while doing so with a positive attitude.” 

