Iola High’s softball saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 loss with a fourth-inning home run. Despite the setback, IHS head coach Chris Weide sees plenty of reason for optimism.

CHANUTE — Everything was going according to script to open the 2022.

Iola High’s softball team was nursing a 1-0 lead through 3 ½ innings against rival Chanute Friday.

But the tone changed in a matter of two pitches, the second of which turned into a two-run home run by Chanute’s Kamri Naff.