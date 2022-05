SALINA — The little things made a big difference Thursday.

Iola High’s Mustangs, who had swept through regionals a week ago with some of their best baseball of the season, saw the tables turned in the first round of the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament.

The Ottawa Cyclones took advantage of a number of breaks, and in so doing, pulled out a 5-3 victory, ending Iola’s 2022 season in the process.