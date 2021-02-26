Menu Search Log in

Iola Fillies fall to Santa Fe Trail; set sights on 4A substate

Iola High’s girls finished a regular season that has been anything but regular Thursday, in a 52-35 Senior Night loss to visiting Santa Fe Trail.

February 26, 2021 - 2:01 PM

Iola High’s Hannah Gardner (1) leads teammate Becca Sprague and a pair of Santa Fe Trail defenders upcourt Thursday in the Fillies’ 52-35 defeat. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

How much has the Fillies’ schedule been twisted in knots by the COVID-19 pandemic?

It took until Thursday for Iola’s girls to play a home game on the date for which it was originally scheduled.

