Iola Fillies fall to Santa Fe Trail; set sights on 4A substate

Iola High’s girls finished a regular season that has been anything but regular Thursday, in a 52-35 Senior Night loss to visiting Santa Fe Trail.
How much has the Fillies’ schedule been twisted in knots by the COVID-19 pandemic?
It took until Thursday for Iola’s girls to play a home game on the date for which it was originally scheduled.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.