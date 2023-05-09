 | Tue, May 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola finishes strong in Chanute

A tough competition awaited the Iola High golf team in Chanute on Monday. The Mustangs walked away taking fifth place as a team in a crowded SEK field of golfers.

By

Sports

May 9, 2023 - 2:39 PM

The Iola High golf team in Chanute. From left to right is Ethan Harris, Chris Holloway, Brennen Coffield, Xander Sellman, Baron Folk and Parker Andres. COURTESY PHOTO

CHANUTE — The Iola High golf team took fifth place as a team at the Chanute Invitational on Monday afternoon. 

The Mustangs shot a team score of 356. Independence, Chanute and Pittsburg earned the top three placements. Iola’s top placer was Xander Sellman, who took fifth place overall after shooting an 80. 

In front of him was Indy’s Ethan Small in first place, Pittsburg’s MJ Lowe in second, Chanute’s Jake Caldwell in third place and Independence’s Jake Mavers finished in fourth.

Related
April 12, 2023
March 23, 2023
May 11, 2021
May 2, 2019
Most Popular