Iola finishes strong in Chanute

CHANUTE — The Iola High golf team took fifth place as a team at the Chanute Invitational on Monday afternoon.

The Mustangs shot a team score of 356. Independence, Chanute and Pittsburg earned the top three placements. Iola’s top placer was Xander Sellman, who took fifth place overall after shooting an 80.

In front of him was Indy’s Ethan Small in first place, Pittsburg’s MJ Lowe in second, Chanute’s Jake Caldwell in third place and Independence’s Jake Mavers finished in fourth.