Iola-Frontenac game canceled due to COVID

A Wellsville High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19. As such, Iola High School -- which played Wellsville on Friday -- is canceling its next two football games, on Friday and again Oct. 2.

September 23, 2020 - 5:01 PM

Iola's Sam Fager, right, corrals Wellsville quarterback Ayden Kearney for a loss Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola school officials, notified that a football player from Wellsville High School has tested positive for COVID-19 since the two teams played last week, are canceling Iola High’s next two football games while the Mustang players are placed under quarantine.

All varsity players who suited up for the Mustangs against Wellsville on Friday will be placed under quarantine starting today, through Oct. 2.

That means both this week’s games against Frontenac and the Oct. 2 game at Anderson County have been canceled.

Notification of the positive diagnosis came from the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments.

