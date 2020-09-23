Iola-Frontenac game canceled due to COVID

Iola school officials, notified that a football player from Wellsville High School has tested positive for COVID-19 since the two teams played last week, are canceling Iola High’s next two football games while the Mustang players are placed under quarantine.
All varsity players who suited up for the Mustangs against Wellsville on Friday will be placed under quarantine starting today, through Oct. 2.
That means both this week’s games against Frontenac and the Oct. 2 game at Anderson County have been canceled.
Notification of the positive diagnosis came from the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments.