 | Wed, Oct 26, 2022
Iola gears up for playoff appearance

“We’re super excited,” said Mustang senior Carter Hutton. “It feels good. There’s not many Iola teams before us that could make it to the playoffs. We’ve not had the best season of course but we won the game we had to make it.”

Sports

October 26, 2022 - 2:31 PM

The Iola High School football team gets set to face off at Santa Fe Trail on Friday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Iola High School football team will face Frontenac Friday night in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. The Raiders will host the Mustangs.

The Mustangs (2-6; 0-2) have fallen on tough times this season but have fought hard to work through their adversity of injuries and tougher teams that are near the top of their respective divisions. 

Sophomore quarterback Jordan Kaufman and running back Courtland Carson have been forced to step into starting roles due to the high number of injuries.

