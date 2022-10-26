Iola gears up for playoff appearance

The Iola High School football team will face Frontenac Friday night in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. The Raiders will host the Mustangs.

The Mustangs (2-6; 0-2) have fallen on tough times this season but have fought hard to work through their adversity of injuries and tougher teams that are near the top of their respective divisions.

Sophomore quarterback Jordan Kaufman and running back Courtland Carson have been forced to step into starting roles due to the high number of injuries.