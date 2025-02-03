Iola girls’ rally not enough

BURLINGTON — The similarities were striking for Iola High’s girls Friday.

Just like the first time Iola squared off against Burlington in mid-December, Iola got off to a hot shooting start, taking the early lead before Burlington found its footing late in the half to take control.

But unlike the earlier matchup, in which Burlington never allowed Iola back into the proceedings in a 59-32 romp, the Mustangs had a better response this time around.

Iola continued attacking, both on offense and on defense, slicing a 10-point deficit to one on Reese Curry’s basket with 2½ minutes remaining.

But a pair of turnovers on Iola’s next two possessions spelled trouble.

Burlington, meanwhile, scored points before and after those turnovers, pulling away for a 56-49 victory.

“I know the girls are disappointed because we were right there,” Mustang head coach Kelsey Johnson said. “But I know we can’t quit trying, because we’re right there.”

As the game unfolded, Iola’s Curry and Alana Mader were the key beneficiaries of Iola’s emphasis on getting the ball inside.

Curry’s bucket early in the second half sliced what had been a nine-point Wildcatlead to 30-26

Burlington’s Mac Medlock responded with a 3-pointer and then inside bucket to stretch the lead back to nine. Iola’s Kaysin Crusinbery got loose inside for a basket before Curry connected again to pull Iola to within 35-50.

A pair of Dally Curry free throws at the end of the period kept Iola within 39-4.

Medlock hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Burlington’s lead back to 47-39 early in the fourth quarter. Alexa Splechter connected from downtown to stretch the Wildcat lead to 50-40 with 5½ minutes remaining.

But Harper Desmarteau responded for Iola with a 3-pointer. And Mader scored twice in a row when Reese Curry then capped Iola’s 9-0 run with 2:29 showing and Burlington leading 50-49.

Medlock scored on a driving layup in response, and Iola’s Brooklyn Holloway, looking for a teammate in the top of the lane, was instead called for a push-off offensive foul, giving the ball back to Burlington.

“That was a huge call,” Johnson said, and one she didn’t necessarily agree with.

Medlock missed on Burlington’s next possession, but a bad pass led to a second straight Iola turnover. This time, Splechter hit two free throws for a 54-49 lead with 35 seconds left.