 | Sat, Jan 14, 2023
Iola girls shine, boys sluggish against Wellsville on Homecoming

The Iola High girls basketball team overcame a sluggish first half to take down Wellsville late while the boys began the night strong but dwindled away in the second quarter.

By

Sports

January 14, 2023 - 12:14 AM

Iola girls basketball junior Jackie Fager (5) dribbles the ball near a Fort Scott defender in a game on Tuesday, January 3. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Iola High girls basketball team gave their home crowd something to cheer about against Wellsville during the school’s winter Homecoming weekend. The Mustang boys didn’t fare as well as they couldn’t keep up with the Eagles high powered offense in a double digit defeat. 

The Mustang girls (3-7) went down early but picked up the pace in the second half when they outscored Wellsville, 37-22, and got seven scorers involved to take down the Eagles, 51-43. 

Iola’s boys (4-5) came out of the gates strong in the first quarter but allowed Wellsville to outscore them 21-6 in the second quarter which ultimately set the tone for the rest of the night. 

