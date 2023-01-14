Iola girls shine, boys sluggish against Wellsville on Homecoming

The Iola High girls basketball team gave their home crowd something to cheer about against Wellsville during the school’s winter Homecoming weekend. The Mustang boys didn’t fare as well as they couldn’t keep up with the Eagles high powered offense in a double digit defeat.

The Mustang girls (3-7) went down early but picked up the pace in the second half when they outscored Wellsville, 37-22, and got seven scorers involved to take down the Eagles, 51-43.

Iola’s boys (4-5) came out of the gates strong in the first quarter but allowed Wellsville to outscore them 21-6 in the second quarter which ultimately set the tone for the rest of the night.