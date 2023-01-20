Iola girls shut down by Crest

The Iola High girls struggled to get much of anything going offensively when they were beaten by Crest in the War on 54 tournament on Thursday night, 38-32.

The Mustangs (3-9; 0-1) were led by Aysha Houk’s 19 points but no other Iola girls scored more than five and seemed out of sync in a sluggish loss to the Crest Lady Lancers (5-5).

Both teams went cold from the floor in the first half, which ended with Crest leading, 14-13. The Mustangs were led by Houk hitting a three and a pair of layups while the Lady Lancers saw Haylee Beckmon and Cursten Allen each score four points.