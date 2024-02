OSAWATOMIE — With all apologies to Bachman Turner Overdrive, Iola High’s girls made their goal of “taking care of business” come to fruition Tuesday.

The Mustangs took control against an outmanned Osawatomie squad and didn’t look back, winning 54-12.

The win lifts Iola to 6-12 with a week off until the girls wrap up the regular season next week with home games against Wellsville next Tuesday and a road tilt at Santa Fe Trail on Feb. 22.