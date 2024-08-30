 | Fri, Aug 30, 2024
Iola golfers start on high note

In the program's first ever golf tournament, Iola High's Brooklyn Holloway and Briley Prather both brought home medals at a JV competition in Fort Scott. Holloway took fourth, Prather sixth.

August 30, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Iola High's Janae Griffin, from left, Briley Prather and Brooklyn Holloway pose for a photo after competing in their first golf tournament of the season, a junior varsity meet in Fort Scott. Holloway took fourth and Prather sixth in the first ever IHS girls golf event. In prior years, the girls golfed on the boys team. Courtesy photo

FORT SCOTT — Iola High’s Brooklyn Holloway and Briley Prather are getting into the swing of things rather nicely.

Holloway took fourth and Prather sixth at a Uniontown junior varsity invitational, hosted by Fort Scott’s Woodland Hills Golf Course.

The competition was the first ever for the newly formed IHS girls golf program. Prior to this year, the girls golfed on boys’ teams in the spring.

In her first ever golf competition — Holloway played volleyball last year — she carded a 60 over the nine-hole competition. 

Prather was three strokes back at 63.

Iola’s Janae Griffin, also in her first ever golf tournament, carded a 97, and gained some valuable experience, head coach Tristan Carson said.

The Mustang golfers will return to action Tuesday in their first varsity meet of the year, hosted by Labette County, and held at the Oswego Golf Course.

