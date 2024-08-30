Iola golfers start on high note

FORT SCOTT — Iola High’s Brooklyn Holloway and Briley Prather are getting into the swing of things rather nicely.

Holloway took fourth and Prather sixth at a Uniontown junior varsity invitational, hosted by Fort Scott’s Woodland Hills Golf Course.

The competition was the first ever for the newly formed IHS girls golf program. Prior to this year, the girls golfed on boys’ teams in the spring.

In her first ever golf competition — Holloway played volleyball last year — she carded a 60 over the nine-hole competition.

Prather was three strokes back at 63.

Iola’s Janae Griffin, also in her first ever golf tournament, carded a 97, and gained some valuable experience, head coach Tristan Carson said.

The Mustang golfers will return to action Tuesday in their first varsity meet of the year, hosted by Labette County, and held at the Oswego Golf Course.