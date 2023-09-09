Iola has trouble slowing down Wellsville in loss

Iola kept it close with Wellsville in the first half but a swing of momentum around halftime ultimately sunk the Mustangs for their first loss of the season at home Friday night.

The home team allowed Wellsville to score three touchdowns in the first half and two more in the second half before scoring a touchdown of their own late in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs (1-1) managed to keep a dangerous Wellsville offense off the field for the opening minutes of the game but the Eagles struck 10 minutes in. Pete Dorsey hit Dezmond Winton for a three-yard touchdown pass and the 7-0 lead.