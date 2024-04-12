Iola High athletes make tracks across state

Iola High School sent track and field athletes to competitions in three venues Thursday.

A couple of schedule changes prompted the split.

The first occurred when organizers of a junior varsity track meet in Chanute pushed the event back two days to Thursday.

Another occurred when the Wichita State University Pre-State Track Meet, typically held the first week of April, was pushed back a full week.

And with Iola already committed to the Anderson County Invitational, head coach David Daugharthy opted to send athletes not going to the pre-state meet — featuring the top athletes in Kansas — to Garnett instead.