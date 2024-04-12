 | Fri, Apr 12, 2024
Iola High athletes make tracks across state

Iola's track and field team went in three different directions Thursday. The Mustang junior varsity was at Chanute while varsity athletes competed in either Wichita or Anderson County.

April 12, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Iola HIgh's Alex Donnelly competes in the shot put at a junior varsity meet Thursday in Chanute. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High School sent track and field athletes to competitions in three venues Thursday.

A couple of schedule changes prompted the split.

The first occurred when organizers of a junior varsity track meet in Chanute pushed the event back two days to Thursday.

Another occurred when the Wichita State University Pre-State Track Meet, typically held the first week of April, was pushed back a full week.

And with Iola already committed to the Anderson County Invitational, head coach David Daugharthy opted to send athletes not going to the pre-state meet — featuring the top athletes in Kansas — to Garnett instead.

