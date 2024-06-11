Iola High School to add basketball shot clocks

Shot clocks will be added to Iola High School’s gym, in anticipation of possible future requirements from the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Some school districts in the state — particularly larger districts — want shot clocks for all varsity basketball games, while other, smaller districts protest burdensome regulations that would require an additional scorekeeper to monitor it.

IHS Athletic Director Matt Baumwart predicts KSHSAA will use this year to collect data from districts that have shot clocks, and will require clocks the following year. He suggested IHS go ahead and add the shot clocks this year because a local business, Twin Motors, offered to pay the $7,032 cost. The school board approved Baumwart’s request. The shot clock will be installed over the summer.

Baumwart said he’d also like to eventually add a shot clock at Iola Elementary School’s gymnasium, which is used for the annual War on 54 tournament. Perhaps another local business would be interested in sponsoring it. The back of the shot clock has space for a business logo or ad, he said.

Iola Middle School doesn’t need one, Baumwart said. Only varsity games will use the clock.