Iola hits the courts in style

CHANUTE — With tennis action frequently as hot as the weather, Iola High’s girls opened the 2021 season in fine fashion Thursday.

The Mustangs took second as a team at the Chanute invitational, spearheaded by singles players Miah Shelby and Kiera Fawson.

Shelby, playing in the no. 1 singles slot, went 3-1 on the day, dropping a match only to Chanute’s Aimee Maxton, 8-1. Prior to that, Shelby steamrolled past Neodesha’s Kelsey Cox, 8-3, Jozie Robinson of Columbus, 8-3, and Labette County’s Katie Zwahlen, 8-2.