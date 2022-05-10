Iola hosts JV track meet

Iola High’s junior varsity track team hosted several schools Monday, a few days later than expected, because of weather.

The wait had little effect on the young Mustang athletes, who racked up a number of gold medals.

Iola High’s Rio Lohman earns a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles Monday at the Iola Junior Varsity Invitational. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Anna Beckwith led the charge, with gold medals in both the long jump and 400-meter dash. Rio Lohman nearly equaled Beckwith’s feat, winning the 300-meter hurdles, and claiming silver in the 100-meter hurdles. Rebekah Coltrane took second in both the long jump and triple jump, while Shelby Daniels finished in second in the 100 and third in the 400.