Iola hosts preseason scrimmages

Iola High’s football, volleyball and cross country squads got an early jump on the 2024 fall sports season with scrimmages over the weekend.
The IHS harriers ran a 5K race before the Mustang football squad took center stage Friday.
in volleyball action, the Mustangs hosted Crest and Jayhawk-Linn in varsity and junior varsity scrimmages.
Iola High’s Kevon Loving (44) is pursued by James Hunt (6) and Noah Anderson (11) during the Mustangs’ preseason scrimmage Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola HIgh’s Everett Glaze, left, takes on Demarco Ross during the Mustangs’ football scrimmage Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Brooklyn Ellis leads a cheer during Friday’s Iola High School football scrimmage.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Elza Clift, right, dives for a dig alongside teammate Reese Curry Saturday during a preseason scrimmage.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Kaysin Crusinbery, middle, and Alana Mader, right, provide obstruction as a Jayhawk-Linn player attempts a spike Saturday during a preseason scrimmage.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Cole Moyer, foreground, leads Iola High cross country teammate Brennen Coffield and others during a Blue-Gold scrimmage Friday at Riverside Park.
Photo by Richard Luken
Iola High’s Cole Moyer gives a thumbs-up as he runs for a cross country exhibition during Friday’s Blue-Gold Scrimmage at Iola’s Riverside Park.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Lynsie Fehr runs during a cross country exhibition during Friday’s Blue-Gold Scrimmage at Iola’s Riverside Park.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Whole Martin runs during a cross country exhibition during Friday’s Blue-Gold Scrimmage at Iola’s Riverside Park.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High cheerleader Kalie Joy, top, is supported by, from left, Ainsley Glasgow, Harlei Gregg and Ben Heiman during a routine Friday at the IHS Blue-Gold Scrimmage. Standing at left is cheerleader Kyndal Bycroft.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High coaches David Daugharthy,left, and Doug Kerr speak with Reed Clift during the Mustangs’ preseason scrimmage Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Delaney Ramsey goes down for a dig during a volleyball scrimmage in iola Saturday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Kinley Edgerton serves for Crest High’s volleyball team during a scrimmage in Iola Saturday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Alyssa Williams, foreground, leads a contingent of cross country runners along the track at Riverside Park during Friday’s Blue Gold Scrimmage.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
From left, Iola High cheerleaders Kali Joy, Tessa Britches and Blayke Patterson cheer during a routine at Iola’s Blue-Gold Scrimmatge Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Tesa Brutchen, top, is supported by fellow Iola High cheerleaders Peyton Weast, Brooklyn Ellis and Abby Jerome during a cheer routine Friday at Iola’s Blue-Gold Scrimmage.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Kale Godfrey pulls double duty during Friday’s scrimmage, first as a cross country runner, then as a band member during the football scrimmage.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Aylee Beckman bumps the ball during a volleyball scrimmage Saturday in Iola. Beckmon suffered a knee injury later during the scrimmage.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High cross country runners Kaeden Vega, left, and Joshua Wanker run alongside the Iola Riverside Park dike during Friday’s Blue-Gold Scrimmage.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Blayke Patterson cheers during a routine Friday while supported by her Iola High teammates, Peyton Weast, from left, Brooklyn Ellis and Abby Jerome.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register