BURLINGTON — Iola High and Humboldt High girls didn’t waste any time to hit high gear with some high-flying volleyball action Saturday.

Iola’s Mustangs went 3-2, while the Lady Cubs went 2-3 at the Burlington Invitational to kick off the 2023 season.

Iola’s victories included a straight wet win over Waverley (25-19 and 25-18), and a pair of wins against Wellsville (25-19 and 25-18 in the first matchup and a thrilling 25-23, 23-25 and 25-17 decision in the second).