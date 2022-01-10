Iola, Humboldt wrestlers return to action

BURLINGTON — The Iola High School and Humboldt High School wrestling teams pinned their way to wins at the 30th Burlington Wrestling Invitational. Iola finished 10th. The Cubs finished ninth. Each team took an individual win.

“We could have done better,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. “We were a bit rusty coming off the break and lost some matches due to mistakes. But that’s what these matches are all about. It’s practice for the postseason.”

Iola’s TJ Taylor dominated the 132-pound weight class, going 4-0 and taking the top spot. Taylor is 14-3 on the year and has won his last two tournaments. Taylor looks to be in the midst of a special season.