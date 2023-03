Success breeds success.

That’s what the Iola High baseball team is hoping they can do in their first year under new head coach Levi Ashmore. The Mustangs return a strong nucleus of players which led them to a state tournament appearance last year where they fell to Ottawa, 5-3.

Ashmore also has experience in the Class 4A Kansas state baseball tournament when he played as a senior for the Mustangs in 2013. Iola fell to Topeka-Hayden.