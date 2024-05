Iola High’s junior varsity baseball team earned a doubleheader split against Santa Fe Trail Tuesday to wrap up the JV schedule.

The Mustangs prevailed, 7-2, in the opening game before dropping a 7-4 decision in the nightcap.

Iola’s varsity squad opens the Class 3A regional playoffs at home against Wellsville at 5 p.m. Thursday at Allen Community College’s baseball diamond.