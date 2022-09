TUESDAY — The Iola High School JV tennis team took home third place at the Parsons Invitational Tournament Tuesday.

Also competing at the tournament were Labette County, Parsons, Pittsburg and Fort Scott.

The overall placings in the tournament were Labette County Red taking first place, Labette County Gold taking second place, Iola earning third place, Pittsburg taking fourth place and Parsons and Fort Scott tying for fifth place.