Iola matches up at Parsons for playoffs

The Mustangs are looking to knock off Parsons in the first round of the playoffs on the road Friday. Iola has lost to Parsons already this season but has played them the closest out of most other teams.

October 26, 2023 - 4:07 PM

Iola’s Ben Kerr runs the ball in a 33-8 victory over Prairie View earlier this season on Oct. 13. Photo by Richard Luken

PARSONS — The Iola Mustangs are seeking a playoff win Friday at Parsons against a team they’ve become very familiar with. 

Iola (4-4) has taken on Parsons (7-1) twice over the past two years, dropping both matchups by final scores of 21-12 and 40-14. This season, the Mustangs held Parsons scoreless until the final three minutes of the third quarter.

Defense has been one of the bright spots of Iola’s football team this season. The Mustangs’ defensive line, spearheaded by Danny Boeken, has been very physical. In wins over Girard and Prairie View, Iola forced four turnovers in each game. 

