Iola Middle School edges Santa Fe Trail

Cortland Carson’s baseline jumper with 25 seconds left propelled Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade basketball team to a 21-19 victory over visiting Santa Fe Trail Thursday.

February 5, 2021 - 1:56 PM

Iola Middle School’s Nick Bauer scrambles for a loose ball in front of a Santa Fe Trail player Thursday in the seventh-grad A team’s 35-21 win.

Carson’s tie-breaking shot capped a memorable second half, in which he scored 12 of Iola’s 14 points after intermission; and he had an assist on the other two points, when he found Cole Mathes inside for a bucket late in the fourth quarter.

Santa Fe Trail didn’t go away easily.

