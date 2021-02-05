Iola Middle School edges Santa Fe Trail

Cortland Carson’s baseline jumper with 25 seconds left propelled Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade basketball team to a 21-19 victory over visiting Santa Fe Trail Thursday.

Carson’s tie-breaking shot capped a memorable second half, in which he scored 12 of Iola’s 14 points after intermission; and he had an assist on the other two points, when he found Cole Mathes inside for a bucket late in the fourth quarter.

Santa Fe Trail didn’t go away easily.