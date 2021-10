Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders, even down a couple of players, showed plenty of grit Thursday in a 26-16 win over Prairie View.

“We played hard,” head coach Scott Ellis said. “Prairie View gave us a good game. We see some things we need to work on, but we’re excited to get the win.”

Iola was down two players, but Ellis credited reserves Beau Erickson and Ean DaLaTorre for their work.