Iola Middle School squad unbeaten (again)

October 16, 2020 - 2:50 PM

Iola Middle School players and coaches pose for a photo after securing their second straight undefeated season Thursday by defeating host Wellsville, 40-0. PHOTO COURTESY OF DANNETTE MATHES

WELLSVILLE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders capped a perfect Pioneer League reign Thursday, doing so in convincing fashion.

The Mustangs rolled to a 40-0 romp over the previously unbeaten Wellsville squad to finish 2020 with a 6-0 record.

“I knew we had to play well against a tough team but didn’t know how we would handle adversity,” IMS head coach Scott Ellis said. 

