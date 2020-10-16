Iola Middle School squad unbeaten (again)

WELLSVILLE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders capped a perfect Pioneer League reign Thursday, doing so in convincing fashion.
The Mustangs rolled to a 40-0 romp over the previously unbeaten Wellsville squad to finish 2020 with a 6-0 record.
“I knew we had to play well against a tough team but didn’t know how we would handle adversity,” IMS head coach Scott Ellis said.
