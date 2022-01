Iola High School’s ninth grade basketball teams split a pair of games in Iola’s freshman tournament Monday night. The girls lost 34-32 to Frontenac. The boys won on a buzzer-beater, 36-34 over Fort Scott.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Mustang boys took control of the game thanks to a monumental trey scored by Kyser Nemecek.

After that, Iola rebounded well and stayed neck-and-neck with Fort Scott.