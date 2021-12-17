IOLA OH, SO CLOSE

LA CYGNE — Iola High School’s boys came less than a minute from an upset of Prairie View, but a late free throw clinched a win for the Buffalos. Iola lost 40-39.

Both teams came out rather slowly. Iola’s defense kept Prairie View at bay, limiting their shots. Likewise, The Buffalos kept the Mustangs away from the paint, negating their biggest weapon, Tyler Boeken.

Iola was forced to shoot the ball rather than use Boeken’s size to drive the ball to the hoop. Iola’s shooters took a little while to warm up but the Mustangs were able to hold the game close, controlling the ball and limiting mistakes.