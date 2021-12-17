 | Fri, Dec 17, 2021
IOLA OH, SO CLOSE

Iola and Prairie View stayed close most of the night, but a clutch free throw by the Buffalos as time expired ended the Iola's hopes of going into the winter break with a win. Iola is 1-5 at the break.

By

Sports

December 17, 2021 - 3:26 PM

Iola's Mac Leonard goes up for a basket Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

LA CYGNE — Iola High School’s boys came less than a minute from an upset of Prairie View, but a late free throw clinched a win for the Buffalos. Iola lost 40-39.

Both teams came out rather slowly. Iola’s defense kept Prairie View at bay, limiting their shots. Likewise, The Buffalos kept the Mustangs away from the paint, negating their biggest weapon, Tyler Boeken. 

Iola was forced to shoot the ball rather than use Boeken’s size to drive the ball to the hoop. Iola’s shooters took a little while to warm up but the Mustangs were able to hold the game close, controlling the ball and limiting mistakes.

