Pairings for Iola High’s baseball and softball teams for the upcoming Class 4A Regional Tournament have been announced.

The Mustangs (15-4) will host their four-team regional and will play Labette County (7-13) at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Community College.

The winner will play immediately afterward against the winner of either Bishop Miege (13-7) or Fort Scott (11-9), who square off at 2 p.m. at ACC.