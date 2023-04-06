Iola propels past Prairie View powerfully

LA CYGNE — The Iola High baseball team took down Prairie View behind some fiery hitting on the road Tuesday.
The Mustangs (5-1) scored in every inning of the first matchup and plated 10 runs in the top of the fourth for the 16-1 run-rule win. Iola also never trailed in the second game, scoring five runs in both the second and fifth innings of a 13-4 victory.
Game one
The game was never in question. The Mustangs scored two runs in the first inning, another run in the second and three in the third for an early 6-0 lead. The game was called due to a run-rule limit after Iola scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth.
Jarrett Herrmann led the offensive parade for Iola when he drove in a team-high four runs and collected two hits. A trio of other Mustangs drove in two runs apiece in Brandon McKarnin, Ben Kerr and Korbin Cloud.
Mac Leonard started on the mound for Iola and he was electric, shutting out Prairie View with four hits and three strikeouts over three innings. Gavin Jones pitched the final inning and allowed a run on two hits.
The Mustangs teed off against Prairie View’s Gabe Murillo who served up 13 runs on 10 hits in 3.2 innings. Kooper Konitzer then gave up another three runs and only recorded the final out in the fourth while Iola ran the bases.
Game two
Herrmann drove in a team-high four runs again and four different Mustang pitchers waltzed into the game, combining to allow four runs over seven innings.
Jones started and went two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Herrmann pitched in relief and lasted three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Landon Weide and Tre Wilson tossed the final two innings. Weide allowed one hit and struck out two batters.
McKarnin also drove in three runs while Wilson plated two runs. Carter Hutton and Cloud each drove in one run. Weide, Herrmann and McKarnin each had three hits while Hutton and Cloud each had two hits.
Iola hosts Anderson County next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Advertisement
Advertisement