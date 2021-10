Iola High saw both sides of the coin Thursday.

After a painful start against unbeaten Eureka — the Tornadoes scored the game’s first 12 points en route to a 25-4, 25-10 victory — and an uneven performance against Fredonia, the Mustangs ended with a flourish.

Iola stormed back from a 15-10 deficit in the third and final set, then battled back and forth before a key sequence made the difference in a 25-23 set and match victory.