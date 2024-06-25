Iola rec scores from Monday

Junior Bitty Ball League

Manbeck Law Office 10, A&W Restaurant 4. Hits for Manbeck Law: Mason Cook, 3 s; Winston Chapman, s, d; Dax Hufferd, s, d; Ben Cromer, 2 s; Ryler Chapman, 2 s; Royce Mathis, s; Byron Franklin, s; Kaleb Vega, d. Hits for A&W: Max Stinnett, s; Trey Kratzberg, s; Victor Sigg, s; River Kinzle, 2 s; Elias Jackson, s; Isaiah Richards, s; Adrian Jackson, s; Liam Richards, s.

Sonic Drive-in 9, American Family Insurance 8. Hits for Sonic: Titus Klaassen, 3 s; Carter George, 3 s; Nicholas Adamson, 2 s; Hayes Chester, 2 s; Wesson Buck, s; Lucas Neely, 2 s; Ty Carpenter, 2 s; Russell Unruh, 2 s. Hits for American Family: Hudson Ekis, 2 s; Jakobi Morton, 2 s; Braxten Thompson, 2 s; Hoyt George, 2 s; Arlo Franklin, s, d; Vincent Ramirez, 2 s; Weston Ekis, 2 s.

Winston Chapman connects for Manbeck Law Office during a Junior Bitty Ball League game at Iola’s Riverside Park Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Layla Shaughnessy connects for Emprise Bank in a Girls T-Ball League game Monday at Iola’s Riverside Park. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

PeeWee League

Sigg Motors 11, Chanute 0. Hits for Sigg Motors; Julian Ericson, 2 s; Havick Westerman, s, d; Graesyn Mathews, s, d; Liam Ilimaleota, 2 s; Owen Hesse, t; Brady Thomas, hr; Jase Hamilton, t, hr.

Allen County Regional Hospital 8, Chanute 6. Hits for ACRH: Abram Droessler, d; Jase Michael, t; Jyler Granere, 2 s; Craig Ballard, 2 s; Lincoln Neely, s; Augustus Cook, s; Jayden Ademiluyi, s, d.

Little League

Community National Bank 9, Chanute 2. Hits for Community National: Jaxen Mueller, hr; Milo Franklin, s. Notes: Community National Bank batters had 18 plate appearances in the game, and reached base via the walk in 10 of those appearances.

Iola Insurance Associates 12, Chanute 1. Hits for Iola Insurance: Austin Campbell, t; Hunter McDaniel, hr; Elijah Irby, s. Chanute pitchers walked 14 Iola Insurance batters in the contest.