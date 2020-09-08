Iola runners come up big at ‘Short Straw’ Invite

LA CYGNE — Iola High’s cross country season had to adapt quickly to start the 2020 season Thursday.

With the COVID-19 threat limiting the number of schools able to attend a meet in Garnett, Iola had to find a suitable locale for a makeup competition. A drawing was held to determine which teams stayed in Anderson County, and which teams had to look elsewhere.

This led Iola, Crest, Jayhawk-Linn, Pleasanton and host Prairie View for the aptly named “Short Straw Invite.”