Iola Seahorses race against Humboldt 

Iola's Seahorses hosted another swim meet with Humboldt at Riverside Park Wednesday. Adam Klubek took home the most top place finishes for the Seahorses.

July 6, 2023 - 3:08 PM

Iola’s Knox Hufferd swims the breaststroke. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Iola’s Seahorses hosted Humboldt at Riverside Park during a refreshingly cool and cloudy Wednesday evening.

There were a number of top place finishes for Iola including Adam Klubek, who won four races, taking top honors in the 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard individual medley.

Moira Springer earned three first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard back crawl and 25-yard breaststroke, while Mariah Mathis also won a trio of competitions in the 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard medley. 

