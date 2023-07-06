Iola Seahorses race against Humboldt 

Iola’s Seahorses hosted Humboldt at Riverside Park during a refreshingly cool and cloudy Wednesday evening.

There were a number of top place finishes for Iola including Adam Klubek, who won four races, taking top honors in the 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard individual medley.

Moira Springer earned three first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard back crawl and 25-yard breaststroke, while Mariah Mathis also won a trio of competitions in the 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard medley.